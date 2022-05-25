Gunmen abduct 2 Priests, others in Sokoto Catholic Diocese

Richard Elesho

Days after the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN asked the Federal Government to ensure safety and protection for Rev. fr. Mathew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto and other Christian leaders, security breach has been reported around the Priest.

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday invaded one of parishes under Kukah, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State. They abducted two Priests and at least two other persons in the attack.

Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development on to newsmen this Wednesday morning.

Omotosho said, “As at midnight of today, 25th May, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”

When contacted, the spokesman for Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, said, “Let me find out.”

It would be recalled that hoodlums attacked some parishes under Kukah’s supervision about two weeks ago, following the fiery Priest’s condemnation of the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, for alleged blasphemy.

The student of College of Education, Sokoto was killed by fanatics on the accusation that she blasphemed the holy Prophet Mohammed, SAW.

The matter attracted global condemnation, with the police making some arrests. However, following the arrests, protesters stormed the streets of Sokoto, demanding immediate release of the suspects.

The protesters raided some parishes of the Catholic Church destroying property worth millions of Naira.