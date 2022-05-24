Dino Melaye crashes out of senatorial race

By Richard Elesho

At last Senator Dino Melaye crashed out of the race Kogiwest Peoples Democratic Patty, PDP ticket. On the second day of voting, Melaye was forced to eat the humble pie by his rival Hon. T.J Yusuf.

In the primary election result newly announced in Kabba, headquarter of the zone, Yusuf polled 163 votes to defeat Melaye who scored 99.

It would be recalled that both Dino and Melaye had tied on Monday after scoring 88 ballots each, and election with four contestants. The other aspirants, Sam Aro and Somi Edumare had recorded 71 and 12 votes respectively, forcing the leading contestants to a runoff election.

The winner, Yusuf is from Kabba-Bunu Local Government in Kabba-Bunu/ Ijumu Federal Constituency. He currently represents the area in the lower house of the National Assembly.