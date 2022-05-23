Tuesday, 24 May is the New Date for the Screening of APC Presidential Aspirants

Tuesday, 24 May is the new date for the screening of The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirants. The exercise will be on till the 25th.

Suleiman Argungu, the National Organising Secretary of the party, revealed this today in Abuja. The party created political suspense when it postponed the screening which ought to take place today, “indefinitely.”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Governor Yahaya Bello and others are to be screened.