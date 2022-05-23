APC postpones screening of presidential aspirants

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the screening of its 2023 presidential aspirants earlier scheduled for Monday, May 23.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the party regretted any inconveniences caused by the postponement, adding that a new date for the exercise would be announced soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 25 presidential aspirants will be screened by the APC Presidential Screening Committee to contest for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

The list of the presidential aspirants includes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who was until recently, the Minister of Transportation.

Others are former Minister of Niger Delta Development , Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Former Imo governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Cross River governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, and his Ebonyi counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi are also in the race.

Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former President of the Senate, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Abubakar are also in the race.

Others are President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, former Zamfara Governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima, the only APC female aspirant, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Pastor Nicholas Nwagbo and a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Dimeji Bankole.