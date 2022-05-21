Presidential primaries: We are loyal to Governor Bello, Edward Onoja tells Amaechi in Kogi

Richard Elesho

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amechi, has described himself as a “leading aspirant” and asked delegates to cast their votes for him during the APC Primary scheduled for 29-30 May.

The aspirant who had a very brief interface with Kogi APC delegates and stakeholders in Lugard House, Lokoja on Friday said he has the strength and requisite experience to be President. He was received by Chief Edward Onoja, the state Deputy Governor on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“This is the 28th state I will be visiting. I can no longer be called one of the APC aspirant because I have become the leading aspirant.”

Ameachi stated that he deserved the ticket ahead of others. “I was Speaker at the age of 34, Governor at the age of 42, and a minister in my early 50’s. I have acquired the needed experiences to lead Nigeria. I am 57 years now. By the Grace of God, I hope to be President at 58.

“I was a former chairman of Speakers Forum, two term Chairman of Governors Forum, coupled with my interaction as Director General of Bihari Presidential Campaign Organisation. I have what it takes to govern a country like ours.”

In his response Onoja welcomed the aspirant and his message. He however reminded him that Gov Bello, his boss was also in the race to succeed President Buhari and as such, owns their votes.

“Kogi is a state of loyalty. Our loyalty at the Federal level is 100 percent for President Muhammed Buhari, at the state level, we are 100 percent for our principal, Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The governor is young and experienced enough to be the president of Nigeria. There is nothing we can do. We are too loyal as a state and our votes is for one person only – which is governor Yahaya Bello.

Onoja however urged Ameachi to visit the governor and deliberate with him, saying only Governor Bello can tell the delegates the direction to follow.

The state APC Deputy Chairman gave the vote of thanks after which, the visiting former Rivers State Governor took his leave.

The News reports that Amechi is the first APC Presidential aspirant to visit Kogi. Other aspirants have conveniently ignored or avoided visiting the state since the race gained momentum