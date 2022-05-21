Delta 2023: Urhobo Renaissance Society Advocates Unity in Diversity

This is because, the last few weeks in the state and elsewhere in Nigeria have been characterised by a barrage of political commentaries and opinions across socio-political groups, associations and critical stakeholders in the the state. Unfortunately, some of these views, according to URS, “seem to divide us more than unite us as a people.”

One of the major submissions of the group is that an Urhobo son should be governor of Delta in 2023.

Below is the press statement by URS

2023 Governorship Election in Delta State: Matters Arising

The URS wishes to join this conversation by propagating the doctrine of unity in diversity for the overall good of the Urhobo nation in particular, and Delta State in general.

We respect the right of the UPU as the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Urhobo nation to make crucial decisions on behalf of the Urhobo Nation.

By the same token, we respect the right of persons and groups to lend their voices to the subject. However, we caution that such voices should be tactful, objective and devoid of divisive undertones at this crucial moment in Urhobo’s agenda to produce the Governor of State in 2023.

After studying the unfolding political planks and consulting critical political stakeholders in Delta state, The URS, in line with its non-partisan and neutral posture, joins the conversation with the following statement.

We remind all stakeholders that an Urhobo ‘son’ must emerge as the Governor of Delta State in 2023. In effect, it is our utmost desire that Urhobo sons should emerge as governorship flagbearers of their respective political parties. That way, we are guaranteed that an Urhobo will eventually emerge as Governor. To that extent, we appeal to all critical stakeholders in all political parties in the state to work towards handing the ticket to an Urhobo son. In other words, our primary concern is the emergence of an Urhobo son as Governor in 2023; We believe that primary elections are within the purview of political parties and therefore have no plans of poking into the activities of political parties in their statutory responsibility of electing flagbearers. But because the eventual choice will directly affect the quality of life and development of Deltans, we must lobby and appeal that the candidate with the best qualification in human and capital development, experience and capacity to provide quality leadership for our dream Delta be handed the tickets of their respective parties. In effect, we are appealing to the delegate to please consider these criteria when they set out to choose the flagbearer of their respective parties. Also, we especially appeal to delegates from Delta central to think URHOBO FIRST when they cast their votes; and that no gratification of whatever kind should influence the choice of the eventual candidate. Therefore, to guide all delegates in their choice of the governorship candidate, we appeal that only the aspirant with a very clear and practical blueprint for the development of Delta state be allowed to lead the state; It is most desirable that the flagbearers of all the political parties in the Gubernatorial race are not imposed by any perceived Godfather(s) whether in or out of Government. Endorsements are a common feature of political contests in democratic climes and that should not necessitate caustic, insulting and derogatory attacks on perceived enemies. We are perplexed that most public commentaries in the state are tainted with party loyalty and the attitude of labelling enemies out of those who hold contrary views or differing strategies. We want to re-direct the minds of Urhobo delegates in the parties to issues of competence and allegiance to good corporate governance of the State. We salute the courage of the various Urhobo sons who have indicated their interest and preparedness to run for the primary elections of all the parties, and we also salute their supporters for their unflinching support. We however believe that the plurality of Urhobo aspirants is not helpful to our cause. We urge the various aspirants to begin a self internalized process of dropping individual ambitions to support a superior candidate of choice in the race. Let’s narrow the options. We must remind one and all of the need to stay healthy with their support, that only one aspirant will eventually emerge as flag-bearer, and that it will be counterproductive to burn all the bridges in the course of their respective support; and, most especially, because we still have a life of nationalism to live after the elections; To preserve the chastity and sacrosanctity of the gentleman’s arrangement of rotating the governorship position among the three senatorial zones of Delta state—a practice that has helped in dismantling mutual distrust, and erected mutual respect in its place, we call on other senatorial zones to support the Urhobo 2023 Governorship Agenda to sustain the reciprocity that has characterized the emergence of Governors in the state since the present political dispensation; We call on all Urhobo sons and daughters to be even more united at this critical stage of our existence as a nation; because in the long run, we are all pursuing the same goal of a united Delta, and an Urhobo Governor with the right mentality, capacity, experience and qualification to lead the industrialization of Delta state. Finally, we call on Governor Okowa to use his capacity as our Governor to provide a level playing ground for all political participants in the state, and across political parties to exercise their constitutional rights for the overall good of Delta state.

Long Live Urhobo Renaissance Society

Long Live Delta State

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Signed;

Prof. Hope Eghagha – President

Prof. Joseph Abugu (SAN)- Vice President

Dr John Uwa- Gen. Secretary

Dr. (Mrs) Cassidy Treasurer

Omiregua Joshua Oweibo- Fin. Sec

Engr. Akpojoto Okiti

Mr Mideno Bayagbon

Mrs. Jite Ellen

Mr. Obaro Osah

Mr. Abraham Ogbodo

Prof. Sunny Awhefeada

Mr. Teddy Okumakebe

Chief (Dr) Richard Iyede