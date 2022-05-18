Kano Explosion: Death Now Nine

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 9:06 am


Scene of Kano explosion

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has confirmed that at least nine persons had died after the explosion that rocked Aba Road in the Sabon Gari area of Kano.

As against wide speculation, the explosion was, according to the Police, not caused by a bomb but by a gas cylinder.

“It is not a bomb explosion, it is a gas explosion,” Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, said in a voice recording. “A gas cylinder explosion.

“Because there is a welder, just by the place, and he is the first victim in this situation.”

Dikko added that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, were also investigating what led to the gas cylinder explosion.

He maintained that the scene was under control.

‘Keep calm’
The blast, which occurred on Tuesday morning, affected some buildings and left several injured, including school children.

According to the state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government.

In a statement, Garba called on the people in the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm while the government, in collaboration with relevant agencies, are working on the matter.

The commissioner assured that government would keep the public abreast of any development and warned people to desist from spreading unsubstantiated news.

