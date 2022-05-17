Akinwunmi Adesina: Why I Don’t Want to Be President in 2023 

Akinwunmi Adesina: Why I Don't Want to Be President in 2023 

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 12:58 pm


Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB boss

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) has given reason that he would not want to be considered for the Presidency of Nigeria in 2023.

In a statement he sighed today, 17 May, he told his well wishers: “While I am deeply honoured, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept I be considered.”

He added that he is fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the AfDB have given me for Africa’s development.”

Below is the Adesina’s full statement:

Adesina’s statement

