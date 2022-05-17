4 die in Kano explosion

The police command in Kano State, has confirmed the killing of four persons after a gas explosion on Tuesday morning in Kano.

Mr Samaila Dikko, the state Commissioner of Police, said this in a radio and television broadcast on Tuesday in Kano.

Dikko said that the gas exploded at a welding point near a primary school on Aba Road in Sabon Gari, Kano.

He said that rescue workers were making efforts to discover people trapped at the building where the explosion occurred.

Dikko urged residents of the state to remain calm as the situation was under control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion which occurred near the Winners Kids Academy resulted in damage in some buildings in the area.