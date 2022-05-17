4 die in Kano explosion

4 die in Kano explosion

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 2:58 pm


Scene of Kano explosion

Scene of Kano explosion

The police command in Kano State, has confirmed the killing of four persons after a gas explosion on Tuesday morning in Kano.

Mr Samaila Dikko, the state Commissioner of Police, said this in a radio and television broadcast on Tuesday in Kano.

Dikko said that the gas exploded at a welding point near a primary school on Aba Road in Sabon Gari, Kano.

He said that rescue workers were making efforts to discover people trapped at the building where the explosion occurred.
Dikko urged residents of the state to remain calm as the situation was under control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion which occurred near the Winners Kids Academy resulted in damage in some buildings in the area.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio: asked to be proactive in the inauguration of the board 5 hours ago

    Akpabio and his vision for Nigeria
    5 hours ago

    APC Convention: How the delegates may vote
    6 hours ago

    Fuwape’s Remarkable Era of Legacy Improvement in FUTA
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State 7 hours ago

    Ekiti govt attacks Oshiomhole
    7 hours ago

    Pen Resource University, Gombe, Appoints Professor Igoli, as founding VC
    9 hours ago

    Akinwunmi Adesina: Why I Don’t Want to Be President in 2023 
    US President, Joe Biden 13 hours ago

    U.S. eases travel restrictions on Cuba
    Ahmed Idris : Accountant General of the Federation 24 hours ago

    Accountant General Ahmed Idris arrested over N80bn fraud