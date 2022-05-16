Ajadi welcomes ex-Tinubu’s campaign DG Jibrin to NNPP

Monday, May 16, 2022 3:28 pm


 

Olufemi Ajadi welcomes Abdulmumin Jibrin into NNPP

Olufemi Ajadi, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has welcomed Abdulmumin Jibrin, to the fast-growing party.

Jibrin, former director-general of the Bola Tinubu Support Group, had dumped the All Progressives Congress APC for NNPP on Friday.

Speaking on the development in his office on Monday, Ajadi described Jibrin as an astute politician who would always take a bold step for democracy.

He said Jibrin’s addition to the party proved that NNPP had the capacity to mobilise all Nigerians towards a better Nigeria.

Ajadi noted that he was ready to work with Jibrin and every Nigerian passionate about the growth of the country.

The young presidential aspirant said: “I strongly welcome Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin to our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP).

“His decision to join us is a testament to our party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians towards a better Nigeria.

“Our vision is for the NNPP to serve as a platform to unite all Nigerians under a progressive umbrella. With Hon. Jibrin’s addition to NNPP,  the vision is further reinforced.
“In the coming days, Nigerians would see more notable Nigerians aligning with our great party”.
Ajadi said a proper machinery is in place to receive and integrate more Nigerians ready to be part of rebuilding Nigeria using the NNPP platform.

“I will also love to assure Hon. Jibrin that total victory is guaranteed with him joining the NNPP.
“We will take over the mantle of leadership at all levels of polity in Nigeria come 2023.”

Ajadi, however, called on other Nigerians to also take the bold step and join the NNPP.

He said: “It’s not always an easy decision to leave the party where there is plenty of money and big names. However, every decision must be taken in the interest of Nigeria. I, therefore urge more well-meaning Nigerians to join me and NNPP in the rebuilding of our great country.”

