Wike: I have energy needed to rule Nigeria

By Adejoke Adeleye/Ogun

River State governor, Nyesom Wike has boasted that he he has the energy to rule Nigeria and to put an end to all challenges facing Nigeria,

Wike who spoke during a campaign visit to Ogun People Democratic Party (PDP) delegates at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta.

He said Nigeria’s problem does not need gentility most especially with bandit,Kidnappers,Boko Haram and other economic challenges, but a leader who is courageous,crazy and ready to lead and face war.

He added that there will be en end to economic challenges in the country because he will give appointees in charge of economic an ultimatum to do all necessary thing to bring economy back to its place and if they can not meet up they should leave their various offices in which they have been appointed and same thing will go to all chief security agencies.

“This is my second time of coming to Ogun and what I can here with is a reality of what I have said to you when I first came.

“Many aspirants will come to campaign with juicy mouth and said many things but it is you that has the power to choose who ever you want.

“But in whatever your decision is, think and don’t forget who is that man,since 1998 entered this party whether annoyance or not but never left the party for another party,today all of them can come out to canvass for you vote but remember they left this party and made us loose in 2015. Now we are struggling to get back Nigeria from the Apc because of them.

“But whether I get the PDP presidential candidate ticket or not,nothing will make me leave the party. Because the party made me who I am today.

“So therefore I employ you from today whatever you do where ever you go all you should thing about is Wike as the party candidate as the next president of Nigeria.

“Nigeria today deserve a great man, courageous man who will be hold bold to do what anyone is afraid to do,I Wike will do it,” he said

“Nigeria has never been divided the way this country is divided ,God has not made a mistake that there is a country named Nigeria because he does not make a mistake. Insecurities today,poverty, economy failure today does not know North ,South or east or West,therefore I will not be a president of East or West.

There is no longer breaking news of good news but breaking news of President meet ministers,or breaking news of bomb blast.

I don’t want to talk about what I have done in River State but I can tell you that even your own son VP Osinbajo attest to it by calling me Mr Project.

I have too much energy to restructure Nigeria ,I want to work for Nigeria I want Nigeria to control me not me to control Nigeria. I am not a prodigal son of this party,I will not run away.

“They can body shame me but don’t listen to all that but who can win election for PDP. Think,eat,drink, sleep,walk,vote with WIKE on your mind as the president.”

When I become the next president of Nigeria tell bandits, kidnappers,Boko Haram to wait for me, because I will make life miserable for them when they hear Wike they will run.

“Don’t waste your vote to story tellers of my father was born in Ogun,or my son or daughter school in Ogun.” he enjoined them

He, however,instructed them not to refer to him as aspirant anymore but as candidate.

He also call on all aspirants to make sure there is unity among all no matter what or whoever wins the primary.

The state party chairman Alhaji Sikirulah Oyedele while speaking earlier enjoined the people to be steadfast and unite in order to unseat the ruling party at state and federal level.

He added that only unity can bring a better result during the 2023 election and a better result will bring a great restructuring to Nigeria.

With Gov Wike to Ogun state are:,the governor of Oyo state,Engr Seyi Makinde,the former governor of Ekiti state Peter Ayodele Fayose,the former governor of Yobe,Governorship aspirants in Ogun,Dr Ladi Adebutu,Jimi Lawal,Segun sowunmi, Senate and house of representatives aspirants,Olumide Aderinokun, an aspirants for Ogun Central Senatorial district,Toyin Amuzu and a house of rep aspirant to represent, Abeokuta South,

North,Obafemi Owode/Odede local government.