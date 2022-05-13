Deborah’s Death in Sokoto: Condemnation Post Not By Me- Atiku

In his words: ““This evening, I received information that a post was made that doesn’t agree with my orders. I use this to announce that any post without A.A. is not from me. May God protect us.”

Muslim students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto murdered Deborah, a second year student. They alleged that she committed blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

Here is the tweet which Atiku disowned: “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

Muslims in the north who constitute a chunk of the voters said they would seek their pound of flesh from Atiku on election day. Thus, Atiku changed gear!

Incidentally, as at the time of writing this, none of the scores of Presidential aspirants has had the guts to condemn Deborah’s blood-cuddling murder by her student-colleagues. They are all cautious of the votes it could cost them.