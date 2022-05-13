Deborah’s Death in Sokoto: Condemnation Post Not By Me- Atiku

Deborah’s Death in Sokoto: Condemnation Post Not By Me- Atiku

Friday, May 13, 2022 4:13 pm


Atiku Abubakar

In his words: ““This evening, I received information that a post was made that doesn’t agree with my orders. I use this to announce that any post without A.A. is not from me. May God protect us.”

Muslim students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto murdered Deborah, a second year student. They alleged that she committed blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

Here is the tweet which Atiku disowned: “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

Muslims in the north who constitute a chunk of the voters said they would seek their pound of flesh from Atiku on election day. Thus, Atiku changed gear!

Incidentally, as at the time of writing this, none of the scores of Presidential aspirants has had the guts to condemn Deborah’s blood-cuddling murder by her student-colleagues. They are all cautious of the votes it could cost them.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    2023 Presidential Bid: Progress Report on Osinbajo’s Consultations
    6 hours ago

    Breach of contract: NBA Chairman, British Airways settle out of court
    9 hours ago

    Environments of Domestic Violence
    9 hours ago

    The Abominable Slaughter of a Martyr Called Deborah
    10 hours ago

    FUTA Gets First Female VC, Adenike Oladiji
    Mo Sallah 11 hours ago

    Salah: I’m world’s best forward
    18 hours ago

    Between Igbophobia and Igbophilia
    23 hours ago

    Governor Abiodun, APC primary and the shape of things to come