Jonathan rejects APC presidential forms (full statement)

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:01 am


Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Full Statement

It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.
We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorize it.
We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.
While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians, for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state, that he has not in anyway, committed himself to this request. Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it.

Ikechukwu Eze
Media Adviser to H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

