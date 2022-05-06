2023: S/West APC presidential aspirants, others are united – Bisi Akande

Friday, May 6, 2022 11:12 pm


Chief Bisi Akande speaking after meeting of APC presidential aspirants in Lagos on Friday

By Adeyemi Adeleye/Oluwatope Lawanson

A former national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, says South West presidential aspirants of the party , governors and other leaders are united ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing newsmen at the end of a meeting with presidential aspirants from the zone on Friday night in Lagos, Akande, however, urged party stalwarts and aspirants “to talk to themselves and the public with absolute decorum”.

According to the former governor of Osun, the South west APC leaders are united and will work to ensure that the 2023 presidency comes to the South-west.

“We are united as we will ensure that the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to the South-West.

“We had a fruitful discussion.

“We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum because we are united,” Akande said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the big-wigs of the ruling party met at the Lagos House in Marina.

The meeting was convened by Akande and Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former Ogun governor.

Those present at the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

The governors of Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti Messes Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola, Dapo Abiodun, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi were also present.

Also present at the meeting were the Ministers of Works and Housing, Trade and Industry and Investment, and Interior, Messrs Babatunde Fashola, Adeniyi Adebayo and Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola respectively.

Other APC leaders at the meeting were Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun; Chief Iyiola Omisore, the APC National Secretary; Otunba Moses Adeyemo, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and Chief Pius Akinyelure, former National Vice Chairman of APC, South-West Zone among others.

NAN recalls that APC had announced May 30 to June 1 as dates for its presidential primaries. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

