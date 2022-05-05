Indians in Nigeria Celebrate 75 years of Independence

By Daniels Ekugo

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (The Celebration of elixir of Independence) is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s independence and the glorious history of it’s people, culture and achievements.

This Celebration (Mahotsav) is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of means self-reliant India (means “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”)

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (The Celebration of elixir of Independence) commenced on 12th March 2021 which started as a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023. Following are the five themes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

1. Freedom Struggle

2. Ideas @ 75

3. Resolve @ 75

4. Actions @ 75

5. Achievements @ 75

On this occasion the Honourable Prime Minister of India said “The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence; elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges; and elixir of self-reliant India (Aatmanirbharta). Therefore, this Mahotsav is a festival of awakening of the nation; festival of fulfilling the dream of good governance; and the festival of global peace and development”

This year we are celebrating the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (The Celebration of elixir of Independence) as part of our annual event “Run 4 Unity” Organised by Afro Asian Initiative for Community Development (AAICD) in association with the office of the High Commission of India at Lagos. The aim of the event is also to foster greater relationship and partnership among the Indo-Naija Communities and celebrate the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (The Celebration of elixir of Independence) as the festival of global peace and development. The Indian sages and scriptures have always advocated that the world is one Family (“Vasudhayv Kutumbkam”) This is the essence and sprit of life which alone can bring peace in the whole world which is need of the hour.

This feeling of togetherness today brings together the Indian and fellow Nigerians together at the great ground of TBS ground, Lagos. This ground is a historical ground where the British colonial government handed over the independence of Nigeria in 1960. We are fortunate that we are celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (The Celebration of elixir of Independence) commemorate 75 years of India’s independence at the same ground.

During this program, we also celebrated the birth anniversary of the great Indian poet, philosopher, Social reformer, Noble laureate and writer of India national anthem Late (Shri) Rabindranath Tagore.

This grand event was successfully organised with the participation of 100s of Men, Women, Children from the Indian and Host Country as well under the presence of the officials of the High Commission of India, Lagos, our Chief Guests from Nigeria, representative of Indians Organizations and dignitaries. The team of this event was led by the Shri Sanjay Shrivastava and Shri Pravin Kumar ably supported by the core team members comprising Shri Shanti Bhushan Singh, Shri Kiran Gosavi, Shri Dhirendra Singh Chauhan, Shri Sabir Ali, Shri Robin Puri, Shri Anup Drolia, Shri Vikash Kane, Shri Vijay Mishra, Shri Sujay Ghose, Shri Santosh Nair, Shri Sanjay Jha, Shri Vikash Arya, Smt. Ritu Tyagi, Smt. Supriya Shrivastwa, Shri Abhinav Singh, Shri Anurag Shrivastava, Shri Vinay Mishra, Shri Vipin Singh, Shri Abhinit Puri and Mr. Precious Oyere.

The event finally concluded with a pledge to live in peace and harmony and that the world is one family (“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”) echoing the teachings of Indian saints and freedom fighters.