2023: Fayemi joins battle for APC presidential ticket

With the promise working for national cohesion, youth empowerment, retooling of the armed forces and security agencies, decentralisation of government and adherence to highest standards of decorum and decency if elected, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday joined the 2023 presidential race.

Fayemi joined over a score aspirants who had already declared interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Governor’s declaration was witnessed by many dignitaries including a former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; former Senate President, Ameh Ebute; former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu; and some traditional rulers at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja.

The Ekiti State Governor who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF),said he consulted with Nigerians at different level of the society before deciding to join the presidential race.

He said, “It has been my singular honour to have been an active part at various times with other compatriots from various walks of life labouring for a sustained national progress.

“Dear compatriots, it is in the spirit of this abiding faith in our country and the promise of its unfinished greatness that I stand before you today, in total humility and in all sense of responsibility, to solemnly declare to all within our party and Nigerians at large the decision to accept my name to be put forward for consideration by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership as the standard-bearer in the upcoming contest as successor to our leader President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is not a decision in which I have taken lightly. To arrive at this point I carried out a deep and long self introspection with the help of my wife, Bisi, and other family members, and my friends.

“I have also traversed the length and breadth of our country to consult with out esteemed elder statesmen and women, traditional rulers, a cross section of party leaders and rank and file members of our party and various no partisan leaders of thought and opinion.

“I embarked on these outreach visits without any prior assumptions of what they will yield nor with any sense of personal entitlements.”

The APC has fixed May 30, 31 and June 1st, 2022 for its presidential primary and Fayemi is expected to contest the APC presidential ticket with other aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige; Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade and others at the event.