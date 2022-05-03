OSSAP-SDGs delivers 80-bed hospital in LASU

As part of its commitment to enhancing the health and well -being of Nigerians in all sectors of life, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs has delivered a well equipped eighty bed primary healthcare centre to Lagos State University, LASU.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently commissioned the hospital for use.

The Governor commended OSSAP-SDGs and President Muhammadu Buhari for the gesture even as he noted that the facility will provide the much needed health care needs of the numerous students and staff within the institution.

Speaking at the occasion, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire stated that the facility, as with other hospitals and primary healthcare centres constructed and equipped by her Office across the country, is a clear demonstration of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari government to address the health needs of Nigerians.

She also noted that health is cardinal part of the Sustainable Development Goals as demonstrated in the saying that health is wealth.

“The inter linkages of the goals suggest that with good health, there is a high tendency for economic growth which will in turn give room for reduction in hunger and poverty rate,” said Orelope-Adefulire who added that the facility is also in line with the spirit and intent of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’, as well as other cross-cutting SDGs.

“With its commissioning today, the Primary Healthcare Centre, LASU joins other such facilities already delivered by OSSAP-SDGs, and are being put to good use to save lives across the country”. Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated.

She noted that the 80- Bed Primary Healthcare Centre, LASU is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including Intensive Care Unit, Operating Theatre, Laboratory, Blood Bank and Consultation Rooms, Emergency Ward as well as Male and Female Wards among other facilities.

“These facilities are testament to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment in prioritizing policies and programmes with potential impact on the lives of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

It is therefore expected that State government and the management of the institution will make judicious use of the Centre in a sustainable way for the benefit of the staff and students,” Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire stated.

She added that her Office is committed to prioritizing key interventions with multiplier effects on multi-dimensional poverty, such as strategic healthcare provisioning.

According to her, in furtherance of commitment to fast-track the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria, OSSAP- SDGs has embarked on a number of strategic interventions across the 36 states and the FCT since 2016.

She said the Office has completed or about to complete the construction and equipping of a total of 34 number 120 Beds Mother and Child Centres; 16 number 80 Beds Ultra-Modern Hospitals; and 84 number Primary Healthcare Centres across the country among other numerous projects, while over 4,634 specialized Hospital Beds were supplied to different Hospitals across the country.

The presidential aide added that as part of the moves to help reduce maternal and Child mortality ratio in Nigeria in conjunction with Coca Cola and Medshare International launched the Safe Birth Initiative designed to support 10 selected tertiary level hospitals in the country with state of the art life-saving medical equipment and technical capacity building.