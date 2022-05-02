Udom Emmanuel Greets Muslims, Assures Workers of Better Deals Ahead

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic party, PDP, has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-il- Fitri.

In a statement released on his behalf by Bola Bolawole, spokesperson of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Emmanuel urged Muslims to reflect on the virtues of Ramadan for the well-being of the individual and the overall good of the society.

“The month of Ramadan is the month of forgiveness; we must learn to forgive and pursue peace with our fellow human beings.

“Ramadan preaches giving, especially from the rich to the poor. This promotes the idea of redistribution of wealth for a more equitable society.

“Ramadan is the month of holy living where the faithful run away from sin and live a life of piety and abstinence.

“Ramadan is the month of fasting when we deny ourselves, share in the pains and experiences of others so as to better understand the suffering of others and the inequalities prevalent in our society.

“All these lessons learnt during the Ramadan period are not expected to end with it but to form an integral part of our daily living.

“These are virtues beneficial to Muslims and non-Muslims alike”, he said.

Gov. Emmanuel then reiterated that our society will be a better place if we live our lives in accordance with the virtues preached at Ramadan.

“Problems of insecurity, the scourge of corruption and other social vices bedevilling our country will be a thing of the past if we imbibe the spirit of Ramadan.

“The spirit and letters of Ramadan will help build a just and fair society where human life is valued and where the rights of the weak are not trampled under foot by the strong.

“If we abide by the tenets of Ramadan, truth and justice will prevail in our polity, and bigotry of all hues will be eschewed by our people”

Emmanuel then enjoined Muslims not to despair despite the harsh economic and social conditions of the moment but to continue to pray for God to intervene in the affairs of the country.

” Keep hope alive. Help is on the way”, he added.

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful assured the Nigerian workers that help is on the way.

In a goodwill message to Nigerian workers released on behalf of Udom Emmanuel by Bola Bolawole, spokesperson of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Emmanuel said the suffering of Nigerian workers have not gone unnoticed and their cries for help have not gone unheard.

“Tell Nigerian workers, indeed all Nigerians, that help is on the way. I have been moved by the cries of our people to join the presidential race.

“My passion is to bring my capacity and capability to bear on the economic life of this country to turn around a comatose economy to the benefit of all Nigerians.

“I am trained. I am tested. I understand the economy. I know the various languages it responds to. My track record in both the private and public sector bears me out.

” I promise Nigerian workers that I as president of this great country will partner with them to turn the economy around.

“Under my administration, workers will get their due. They will occupy a prime place in my consideration of policies and programmes”

Gov. Udom then called on Nigerian workers to stop agonising and bemoaning their situation and circumstance but should henceforth organize behind a man who can turn poverty into prosperity and restore the country’s lost glory.

“I know what to do to arrest the slide in the value of the Naira, to escape the debt trap that is strangulating the economy, to create jobs, and bring about a vast improvement in the decrepit state of infrastructure within the shortest possible time.

“If only with the success I have recorded with Ibom Air, where the country as a whole has failed, you know I have capacity and capability.

“If only with the fact that Akwa Ibom now manufactures and exports syringes overseas, you know I have the capacity to stop Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil and diversify the economy.

“If only with the fact that little Akwa Ibom is second only to Lagos State in attracting Foreign Direct Investment, you know that I know how to attract investment into Nigeria.

” Workers of Nigeria, stop agonizing! Organize and partner with a man who has the passion to make Nigeria great again.

“Udom Gabriel Emmanuel will wipe your tears.

“I wish you a happy workers day even as I extend my hand of fellowship to you.

“Grab it! And together we shall make Nigeria great again!

” May God help us all!”