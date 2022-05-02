Qatar 2022: FIFA sanctions Nigeria, 5 others

May 2, 2022 by olawale.alabi

Sanctions

Abuja, May 2, 2022 (NAN) World football governing body FIFA said on Monday it has sanctioned six African football associations, including that of Nigeria, following March’s 2022 World Cup play-off matches.

FIFA, however, did not order the replays requested by Algeria and Egypt, while the two of them and Morocco have been handed fines.

Instead Senegal, Nigeria and DR Congo have all been ordered to play one match behind closed doors as well as being fined.

The list of decisions published by FIFA does not include any instructions for any replays or overturning of results.

Algeria had lodged a demand with FIFA for a replay of their second-leg loss to visiting Cameroon which saw the Desert Foxes eliminated on the away goals rule.

The Algeria Football Federation and the national team coach Djamel Belmadi were unhappy with several decisions made by Gambian referee Bakary Gassama.

Instead the only sanction issued by FIFA was a 3,000 dollars fine to Algeria for “order and security at matches (throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks)”.

Nigeria, who were also knocked out on away goals, were fined 154,000 dollars.

They must also play one match without supporters after their fans invaded the pitch following their second leg in Abuja against Ghana.

Senegal must also play one game behind closed doors and pay a fine of 180,000 dollars.

This was after they too were found in breach of FIFA’s disciplinary code in their second-leg win over Egypt which saw the Teranga Lions qualify for the World Cup.

FIFA pointed to several issues at the match.

“Failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, use of laser pointers and use of objects to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports events – offensive banner.”

Egypt had requested a replay of the game after making a complaint to FIFA, pointing to several of the issues above as a basis for the demand.

Meanwhile, the Egypt Football Association were fined 6,000 dollars after the referee in the second leg in Dakar cautioned six individuals on the Pharaohs squad.

DR Congo will also have to play a match without spectators after a pitch invasion following their first-leg draw with Morocco and they will also pay a fine of 123,000 dollars.

There was a further fine of 5,000 dollars for DR Congo for the “throwing of objects” during the second leg of the play-off, which they lost 4-1 in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Morocco themselves have to pay 30,000 dollars for the “lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects and blocked stairways”.

This was during the second leg game at the Mohamed V stadium in Casablanca.