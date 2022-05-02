Abuja Stadium Violence: FIFA Fines Nigeria N63.9m

Abuja Stadium Violence: FIFA Fines Nigeria N63.9m

Monday, May 2, 2022 4:25 pm


Abuja stadium violence

On Monday, 2 May, FIFA, the global soccer organisation, fined Nigeria CHF150,000 (N63.9m). Reason: The 29 March violence that occurred at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. That was after Nigeria did not meet the requirements for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While FIFA also ordered Nigeria to play their next international match behind closed doors, it however, gave room for appeal.

In March, Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Ghana, thus crashing out of their final playoffs for the 2022 World Cup on the away goal rule.
In frustration, fueled by mob psychology, Nigerian football fans, howling like wolves in a park, discended on the pitch, destroying the technical area and pelting the VIP section of the stadium. away goal rule.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, in their summary jurisdiction over incidents that occurred during the World Cup qualifiers, delivered the sanctions in a letter updated on April 28.
According to FIFA, Nigeria’s fines were a result of failure to implement “Order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects).”

The violence, according to FIFA, breached Article 16 of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

A total of 49 countries were either fined or warned by FIFA for misconduct during the qualifiers.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Government on sabbatical
    2 hours ago

    Ogun 2023: Amosun planning to storm APC secretariat with fake protesters, group alleges
    5 hours ago

    Invest in our diaspora housing scheme – GMD Gasvine Properties
    6 hours ago

    Review: How Kyuka Lilymjok saw tomorrow in ‘Hope in Anarchy’
    7 hours ago

    Udom Emmanuel Greets Muslims, Assures Workers of Better Deals Ahead
    The distressed building in Ebute Meta 7 hours ago

    Lagos govt. evacuates occupants of distressed building
    Rescue workers at the site of the collapsed building in Ebute Meta, Lagos 7 hours ago

    Ebute-Meta building collapse: Death toll now 8
    17 hours ago

    Politics without bitterness