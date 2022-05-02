Abuja Stadium Violence: FIFA Fines Nigeria N63.9m

On Monday, 2 May, FIFA, the global soccer organisation, fined Nigeria CHF150,000 (N63.9m). Reason: The 29 March violence that occurred at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. That was after Nigeria did not meet the requirements for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While FIFA also ordered Nigeria to play their next international match behind closed doors, it however, gave room for appeal.

In March, Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Ghana, thus crashing out of their final playoffs for the 2022 World Cup on the away goal rule.

In frustration, fueled by mob psychology, Nigerian football fans, howling like wolves in a park, discended on the pitch, destroying the technical area and pelting the VIP section of the stadium. away goal rule.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, in their summary jurisdiction over incidents that occurred during the World Cup qualifiers, delivered the sanctions in a letter updated on April 28.

According to FIFA, Nigeria’s fines were a result of failure to implement “Order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects).”

The violence, according to FIFA, breached Article 16 of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

A total of 49 countries were either fined or warned by FIFA for misconduct during the qualifiers.