PDP clears all 23 LGAs in Benue council elections

By Dorathy Aninge

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has cleared all the 23 local government areas at the just concluded council polls held on Saturday in Benue.

The Chairman Benue State Independent Electoral Commission(BSIEC) Mr Tersoo Loko, disclosed this on Sunday while declaring the results at the commission’s headquarters in Makurdi.

Loko said PDP emerged winner by beating All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Labour Party (LP) to clinch all the council seats in addition to 276 councillorship positions.

He thanked his team for a free, fair and credible election stating that this would be the last election he would be conducting as the chairman of BSIEC.

He also thanked the people of Benue for their support and was happy that no violence was recorded in any of the polling units.