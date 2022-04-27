Just In: Wike declares PDP governorship aspirant Rep Dagogo wanted

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has declared Hon. Farah Dagogo, the lawmaker representing Bonny-Degema federal Constituency and a governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP wanted for allegedly hiring cultists to attack the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Wike, who declared the lawmaker wanted in a statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, his special assistant on media on Wednesday said the lawmaker disrupted screening of aspirants at the PDP secretariat.

“The governor has hereby directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest Hon. Farah Dagogo for hiring cultists who stormed the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.

“The Police must as a matter of urgency arrest Farah Dagogo, wherever he is, and must be made to face prosecution.

“Already, some of the hoodlums hired by Farah Dagogo have been arrested and will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Hon. Farah Dagogo was one of earliest aspirants to pick expression of interest form and nomination forms to contest the Rivers State governorship in the 2023 election.

The lawmaker is diehard ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, one of the aspirants contesting the PDP presidential ticket with Wike.

In a recent press statement, Dagogo was reported to winning the presidential ticket of PDP is a foregone conclusion for Atiku and the only task is fight how to dislodge, APC led Government.

