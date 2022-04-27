Appointment of New FUTA VC Will Be Transparent -Pro-Chancellor

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA , Dr Godknows Igali, has pledged that the process to pick the institution’s next Vice chancellor would be transparent and merit driven. He gave the pledge on Monday April 25 during the inauguration of the Joint Council and Senate Board for the appointment of a new Vice chancellor who will replace the incumbent ,Professor Joseph Fuwape , whose five year tenure ends on May 23 ,2022. He said members of the Board “are people of proven integrity and impeccable character who can be trusted to do justice to the selection of a new Vice Chancellor” He also appealed to the members to be , “ fair, objective and equitable in the discharge of their assignment.” He said the Board under his guidance will demonstrate, “dedication, commitment, transparency and impartiality,” and will “ adhere strictly to terms of reference and ensure that the best candidate emerges at the end of the entire process.”

Dr Igali said it was important to pick the best candidate for the job as the person will be responsible, “ for the day to day administration and nurturing, both in character and learning, thousands of young people. The vice chancellor is not only an academic leader in terms of diffusion of knowledge but is also a kind of shepherd over the young minds and those that have been placed to tutor them.”

Highlighting the qualities needed from the person who would be picked as the 8th substantive Vice chancellor, Dr Igali said he should be one “that can move the university forward from where it is, strengthen its togetherness as a family and have a vision to drive future growth and competitiveness. The Vice chancellor should therefore be someone who would be an inspiratory father of all and enemy of none.”

He said the Council has followed due process in the course of carrying out the all-important assignment and has ensured compliance with statutory provisions guiding it including advertisement of the vacancy in National Newspapers, Constitution and Inauguration of the search Team and Constitution of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board.

Igali described the current period as a sober one for all stakeholders in the University system due to the fact that virtually all public Universities in the country have been shut due to strike action embarked upon by University-based staff unions . He expressed hope that the strike actions would be resolved on time for students to resume their studies.