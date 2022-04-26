Corps members clear wastes, drains at flag off NYSC national sanitation

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC in Rivers embarked on clearance of of blocked drains and packing of wastes as they flag off their national environmental sanitation day at Obio-Akpor local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Corps members in their hundreds decked in their ceremonial uniforms trooped out into some major roads in Port Harcourt City and Rumuodomaya, the headquarters of local government area clearing blocked drains and packing up refuse.

Our Correspondent reports that at the popular Rumuokoro roundabout, and under the overhead bridge, some the Corps members joined the Police and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps,FRSC,to clear the perennial traffic congestion to ease movements.

Some of Corps members expressed excitement at being part of national assignment that is primarily involved in cleaning the environment that guarantees good health.

Excitedly, the Chairman Obio/Akpor local government area Mr. George Ariolu, commended the Maj-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General(DG) (NYSC)for his vision and efficiency for initiating the scheme and the choice of the Council area for the flag off of the nationwide exercise.

Ariolu further stated that Obio-Akpor Council as the largest local government area in the state in terms of human population is a major beneficiary of the sanitation exercise, judging by the volume of waste generated daily and which must be cleaned up and properly disposed.

He expressed delight at the choice of his Council as the venue for 2022 flag off, commending the NYSC state Coordinator, Mr George Mfongang, and corps members for doing great works all the time in uplifting the lives of the good people of the state through their selfless services to their fatherland.

Speaking on the national importance of national environmental sanitation exercise, George Mfongang ,who represented the DG described clean environment as a critical need of man which should be listed as “one of the basic needs of man” such as food, water, shelter and clothing”.

He noted that the national environmental sanitation day exercise was initiated by the Scheme’s top management to help the federal government in realizing a very important Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),which is to achieve a safe, clean and healthy environment for all.

Mfongang expressed great appreciation to the Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, his principal officers and stakeholders for the faith reposed in the NYSC Scheme and for buying into the sanitation exercise both in provision of materials and necessary logistics.

Also,in a press statement issued by on Sunday, the Corps Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr Christian Okereke described the sanitation exercise as unique, impactful and beneficial to communities, the state and nation at large. He emphasize that a healthy environment translates to a healthy body and by extension, a wealthy society.

Many residents and stakeholders from the 22 Local Government Areas who participated in the exercise were full of communication of NYSC top management for the initiative.