Wema Bank Debunks Money Laundering, Bribery Story

Wema Bank Debunks Money Laundering, Bribery Story

Monday, April 25, 2022 10:15 am


Wema Bank

Wema Bank

Wema Bank has reacted to recent reports in the media on money laundering and bribery allegations on certain customer’s transactions. The publication went ahead to mention the names of certain Wema Bank management staff to be allegedly involved in the said transaction.

The Bank, according to a statement sent by its Marketing Communications and Investor Relations Department, stated categorically that there is no merit in the article, and “it is a malicious publication against members of our staff and the Bank’s customer.”

The said allegations, as the bank put it, “are being peddled by an aggrieved 3rd party, Timi Popoola, who voluntarily released his property to be used as part of the collateral to secure a loan obtained by the bank’s customer.”

Specifically, on Tuesday March 15, 2022, the case no. MIK/B/6/2022–Commissioner of Police vs. Adewole Isaac and Kingsley Ananwude, for alleged stealing and money laundering involving N1.7billion was struck out by Magistrate A.O. Layinka (Mrs.) of the Magistrates Court, Ikeja. The defendants were discharged following the Legal Advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State that no prima facie case had been established against them.

The bank, therefore, urged the general public to ignore the false information being circulated. The Bank has already engaged its solicitors to institute appropriate legal action.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    Lagosians, You’ll Ride Your Blue, Red Line Trains Soon – Sanwo-Olu
    Scene of Imo explosion with burnt vehicles 2 hours ago

    Death toll in Imo explosion rises to 110
    Late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo State, 2 hours ago

    Ikú Popzy-momzy!
    Emmanuel Macron: President of France 14 hours ago

    France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win 2nd term
    Governor Gboyega Oyetola 18 hours ago

    Osun 2022: Why I’ll be re-elected – Oyetola
    President Muhammadu Buhari 18 hours ago

    Buhari vows to fight agents of destabilisation
    Didier Drogba 18 hours ago

    Drogba fails in bid for Ivorian football federation presidency
    former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom state and chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Engr Patrick Ekpotu 19 hours ago

    Zoning/Consensus: PDP must avoid self-immolation, warns Ex A’Ibom Dep. Gov. Ekpotu