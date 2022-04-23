Gunmen shoot 3 police officers dead in Kogi

Richard Elesho

An unspecified number of gunmen on Friday night (April 22, 2022) attacked a police station in Adavi Local Government Area, LGA of Kogi State, killing three of policemen in a gun battle.

It was gathered that the hoodlums launched an attack on the police station from the opposite direction about midnight. Officers of the Quick Response Detachment promptly responded wounding some of the attackers.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the State command, SP. William Ayah, confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Lokoja, this Saturday. The statement reads in part:

“Today 23/4/2022 the Command received report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division where some hoodlums attacked the station from the opposite direction shooting sporadically, but were repelled by the men on duty and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at the Local Government.

“However, the Command lost three of it’s officers during the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gun shot wounds as they could not get access to the station.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi Command, CP Edward Egbuka, psc (+), immediately deployed team of tactical operatives to the area and restored normalcy while trailing the hoodlums with a view to apprehend and bring them to book.

Ayah called on the people of Adavi and the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report any body seen with bullet wounds to the Police or any other Security Forces nearest to them.

He assured that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation has commenced full investigation into the incident