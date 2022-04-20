Tinubu God’s choice for 2023, says Bishop Kayode Williams

By Funke Cole

From the popular evangelist, Bishop Kayode Williams has come a clarion call to Nigerians: “My secret for the 2023 presidential election is Bola Ahmed Tinubu sayeth the Lord.”

Bishop Kayode Founder, Christ Vessels of Grace Church Inc and National Coordinator, Integrity Ministers International Ministry Inc. (IMIM), made this revelation in Lagos on Tuesday during a chat with some journalists.

He spoke ahead of the organisation’s prayer crusade scheduled for April 30 for the nation and its leadership, including Tinubu.

The Bishop, who is known for evangelism in prisons across the country, having spent time in prison himself for armed robbery but obtained presidential pardon in 2000 under former president Olusegun Obasanjo, said God revealed to him thrice that Tinubu will emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential elections.

Specifically, he said, “This is not a prediction neither is it a forecast, permutation or guesswork. God said Bola Ahmed Tinubu is His choice for Nigeria come 2023. In fact, our members are no longer praying for Tinubu to win the elections because we know his victory has already been sealed in heaven above. We’re only praying that God protects him from all forms of evil machinations ahead of his inauguration in 2023.

“There is nothing too big for God to do. I was jailed for armed robbery for 10 years. In prison, Christ arrested me. I immediately knew God had great plans for me. The former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, gave me state pardon. I got a clean slate all over again. There is nothing God cannot do. So, if He says it’s Tinubu, no man can question Him,” he stressed.

The Ogun State born cleric who said he had been involved in evangelism since he left the prison in 1980 recalled that he did prophesied in 2014 that President Muhammadu Buhari would defeat the then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan but no one believed him even as he disclosed that some notable members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had the time tried to lure him with some huge amount foreign currency so that he could part of the trip to Jerusalem on special prayer tour for the then president but his conscience will not allow him to do that.

“I remember vividly in 2014 ahead of the general elections some highly placed members of CAN approached me with mouthwatering offers of foreign currencies so that I could join them on pilgrimage to Jerusalem so as to pray for the victory of then president Goodluck. But I told them the incumbent president would be defeated in that election and it came to pass. God has revealed again that it will be Tinubu in 2023.

“God does not see things the way we do. If God wants to send rain, He sends rain for both Christians and Muslims. “God does not see anybody as a Christian or Muslim, He sees us as the work of His Hands,” he said.

Williams, who added that Tinubu will win the presidential primary of the APC, as well as the general election with a landslide, stressed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has not been chosen to lead the country.

He further reiterated that plans by his organisation to hold a prayer crusade on April 30 for the nation and its leadership, noting that the prayer session would kick off in Lagos and later extend to the states of the federation as well as the 774 local government areas respectively ahead of the campaigns.