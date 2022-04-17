Ozigbo, Anambra PDP’s governorship candidate joins race for Senate

By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate who lost the Nov. 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra, has declared his intention to contest in the Anambra South Senatorial District election in 2023.

Ozigbo’s intention was made known in Awka on Sunday by Mrs Aziza Uko, Director of Media and Communications at Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation.

Ozigbo was runner-up in the governorship election won by incumbent Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2021.

Uko said her principal’s decision to run for Senate was in response to the clamour by political associates and people of the district.

She said after the governorship election, the clamour for Ozigbo to run for the senatorial seat of Anambra South began with youth groups and political blocs in the state.

She said Ozigbo had been widely praised for his style of politics, which was issues-based and devoid of bitterness.

“Mr Valentine Chineto Ozigbo has accepted the call by his people, the people of Anambra South, and influential voices across Anambra to run for the seat of Anambra Senatorial District in the Senate.

“He is well-positioned to clinch the ticket at the PDP primary election slated to hold in May because he is the most popular and widely accepted aspirant,’’ Uko said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ozigbo resigned his appointment as the President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc. in 2020 to contest the governorship election.

His shot at the governorship seat in Anambra was his first attempt to get into an elective office.