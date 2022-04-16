FUTA Registrar, Mr Richard Arifalo, Gets One Year Tenure Extension

Saturday, April 16, 2022 4:40 pm


Mr Richard Arifalo,

The Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has granted a one year tenue extension to the incumbent Registrar, Mr. Richard Arifalo, with effect from June 1, 2022. By the extension Mr. Arifalo, whose five year statutory tenure should have terminated on May 31, 2022 will now continue in office as FUTA Registrar till May 31, 2023. The extension is in line with the relevant provisions and statutes of the University.

 In a letter conveying the extension, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, who wrote on behalf of the Council, while congratulating the registrar described the extension as well deserved. He also expressed optimism that Mr. Arifalo will “further be stimulated to put in his best effort to further improve upon the good standard of administration already attained by the University.”

Mr. Arifalo joined the services of the University in March 1992 as an Administrative Officer I. Through dint of hard work and excellent performance he rose through the ranks in the major administrative sections of the University to become a Deputy Registrar in June 2010 and Acting Director of Establishment and Human Resource in January 2013.He was appointed Registrar on June 1, 2017.

Born on 6th October, 1960, Arifalo, a thorough bred professional University Administrator has a first Degree in English Studies from University of Ife (Obafemi Awolowo University) and a Master’s Degree in Global Management from the University of Salford, Manchester, England. Mr. Arifalo is a well-travelled and digital savvy administrator, with rich experience in University and human resource management.

