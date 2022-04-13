Osun 2022: INEC publishes details of candidates

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the Osun State Governorship election.

The commission in a statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja said the list was published at INEC State and Local Government offices in Osun State as required by law.

Okoye said that the list was published in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, following the close of nominations by political parties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to the published particular of the 15 candidates, while none of the governorship candidates was female, six of the deputy governorship candidates were female.

The published candidates include Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, Adeleke Nurudeen of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Omigbodun Akinrinola of Social Democratic Party.

He remind political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list “shall notify the Commission in writing.

He said that such letter must be signed by such party national chairman and secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election.

“Furthermore, the attention of parties is drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission “shall not be ground to invalidate the election”.

“The final list is published in our State and Local Government offices in Osun State as well as our website and social media platforms for public information as required by law.

“Political parties are enjoined to note the provision of the law for compliance,” he said.(NAN)