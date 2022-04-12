Easter: Federal Government Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 3:14 pm


Today, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, declared Friday, 15 April and Monday, 18 April 2022, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Easter.

He did this in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

He advised Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, “as exemplified by Jesus Christ’s ministry on earth.” Aregbesola asked them to pray for an end to the insecurity bedevilling the country.

The statement read in part, “Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public-spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.

“While wishing Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, we also call on Nigerians to join hands with the President, Major General, Muhammadu Buhari (retd) led regime in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.”

