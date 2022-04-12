13 injured in New York in subway shooting

13 injured in New York in subway shooting

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 11:24 pm


Shooting at New York subway

By Cecilia Ologunagba

No fewer than 13 people were injured on Tuesday during a shooting in a Brooklyn subway station in New York City.

According to reports, a man opened fire on a moving train at the 36th Street in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood during rush hour.

The New York Fire Department confirmed that at least 13 people were injured, including the five people that were shot.

Police said the gunman was seen wearing a gas mask and wearing an orange construction vest.

In addition to the shooting, there were also reports of smoke inside the 36th Street subway station.

Police and fire officials said that investigators were trying to determine the source of the smoke.

The officers said investigators were looking at the possibility that explosive devices were detonated during the shooting.

According to Police Department there is no active explosive devices found at the scene. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

