Presidency speaks on Buhari’s alleged 20-day London vacation

By Ismaila Chafe

The Nigerian presidency has dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has traveled to London on a 20 – day vacation trip as published on some online media platforms early Saturday.

NAN observed that the summitpostnews quoted a statement issued by one of the president’s spokesmen allegedly saying that the Nigerian leader would be back in Abuja on May 10, 2022.

While dismissing the stories, Bashir Ahmed, Personal Assistant to the President on New Media dismissed the reports as fake.

Ahmed on his verified twitter account said “The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is fake.

”The president is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London.”

NAN also reports that there is no statement from the Presidency, as at the time of filing this report, confirming the president’s trip to London as being speculated by the online media.