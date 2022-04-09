PDP Southern governors insist on zoning of presidential ticket to South

PDP Southern governors insist on zoning of presidential ticket to South

Saturday, April 9, 2022 9:20 am


Governor Ikpeazu of Abia State

Governor Ikpeazu of Abia State


By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southern Governors have insisted that the party should zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria for equity and fairness.

The southern governors of the opposition party expressed their position on the issue of zoning while briefing newsmen after their meeting on Friday night at Akwa-Ibom Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, speaking on behalf of the governors, said they had watched with keen interest developments in PDP regarding zoning, but they had no reason to change their earlier stand.

“Our position is that first, we are committed to the unity of our party and we have worked hard to make sure that this party remains a strong and viable vehicle to ‘rescue’ Nigeria come 2023.

“Be that as it may, we want to draw your attention to the fact that we have agreed as Southern Governors in Lagos and also in Delta that this party has to respect the zoning principle as enshrined in our Constitution.

“And to that effect, we feel that the best thing to do is zone the presidency to the South, and we stand on that position.

“We have not seen any reason to change our position, because the Party was founded on the basis of equity and justice.

“We also think that equity and justice are important pillars that will ultimately stabilise our politics towards our journey in rescuing Nigeria,” Ikpeazu said.

Asked if the governors would reconsider their position if making the party’s ticket open would allow PDP win in 2023, Ikpeazu said “you haven’t told me why zoning will not give us victory.”

Also fielding questions on speculations that the PDP Zoning Committee has already made the ticket open, Ikpeazu said that the southern governors do not work on speculations.

On arguments that the ticket was made open because of the number of aspirants that had purchased forms or the need to retain ticket in the North, Ikpeazu said that the party must be firm in its decision and do whatever is seen to be true and fair.

“Let me tell you something, if you want to take a position of policy, you don’t look at problems in their face and take decision. You take a decision and remain firm on that decision.

“We think that what this country is lacking today is our ability to dispense equity and justice. It may be difficult, it may be a bitter pill but we need to stand with the truth.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the meeting were governors of Enugu, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Abia and Oyo States.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Muhammadu Buhari 8 hours ago

    Presidency speaks on Buhari’s alleged 20-day London vacation
    Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and Asari Dokubo 11 hours ago

    Asari-Dokubo under fire for mocking Wike’s presidential ambition
    Rotimi Amaechi: Minister Transportation 14 hours ago

    Amaechi declares for 2023 presidency
    21 hours ago

    Beyond Jokes, Oyebanji Deserves a Place at the Top
    22 hours ago

    Will Smith Slap and its Consequences: Learn to Walk Away
    Will Smith hits Chris Rock at OSCARS 2022 1 day ago

    Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
    Writers have been invited to submit their themed short story for the Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize 1 day ago

    Short fiction prize in honour of Earl Lovelace debuts
    Prof. Wole Soyinka 1 day ago

    How we hand our children over to terrorists – Soyinka