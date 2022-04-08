Short fiction prize in honour of Earl Lovelace debuts

Friday, April 8, 2022 6:12 pm


By Nehru Odeh

A short fiction prize in honour of Earl Lovelace, arguably the most important writer from the Caribbean has been established by Nigerian writer and publisher, Onyeka Nwelue.

Writers have been invited to submit their themed short story for the Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize administered by @abibimanpublishing.

Entries for the Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize will open on 11th, April, 2022. Writers should submit their themed short story at: [email protected] with the Subject: EARL LOVELACE PRIZE. The winner of the prize will be awarded £500 .

Criteria: New work of fiction of 2,500 words.

Writers are expected to write on any of the following themes:

1. Legacy

2. Displacement

3. Change

Shortlisted works will be published in an anthology to be edited by Abibiman Publishing.

Prospective authors can find out more about the prize by visiting: www.abibimanpublishing.com

Deadline for submission is May 5th. The shortlist of seven entries will be announced on June 12th. While the winner will be announced on July 13th, 2022.

Here are the judges of the 2022 Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize

Chioma Okereke – Chair (Britain)

Lidudumalingani – (South Africa)

Tathiana Cassano – (Brazil)

Ikenna Okeh – (Nigeria)

W Alter – (The Netherlands/Suriname)

Javier Gutierrez Lozano – (Mexico)

