Okorocha tells Pastor Bakare: “You are preaching nonsense”

Okorocha tells Pastor Bakare: “You are preaching nonsense”

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 2:31 pm


Okorocha and Bakare, right

A former Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, who is now a Senator representing Western art of the state has waved off Pastor Tunde Bakare as preaching nonsense! That was in response to the argument by the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, that the Igbo “are under a curse and that’s why they cannot rule the country.”
Bakare said: “Why should anyone in this country say the Igbo man cannot be president of Nigeria? I was at Imo State and I told them the reason why the Igbo cannot rule Nigeria and I want to remove the curse today.”

When Mr Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited him at his Unity House Campaign office in Abuja, on Tuesday, Okorocha maintained that Igbo are not cursed but are an asset to the country at large.
Okorocha added: “When I listened to Bakare mention that the Igbos are cursed in the cause of his preaching, I think that is an overstatement and unwarranted preaching.”

 

Watch the video HERE

 

 

Meanwhile senator

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Gbenga Daniel: The Day I Became His CPS
    Burkina Faso’s ex-president Blaise Compaore: gets life imprisonment 2 hours ago

    Burkina Faso’s ex-president Compaore gets life imprisonment
    File: Gunmen: 2 hours ago

    Time for the Government to Throw in the Towel
    Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, 2 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG lifts midnight curfew, movement restriction
    IGP Alkali Baba: 3 hours ago

    Insecurity: IGP Partners US NSDD, ONSA, on Capacity Development for Police
    UN Photo A wide view of the Security Council Chamber as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (on screen) of Ukraine, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine. 7 hours ago

    Zelensky calls on Security Council to act for peace or ‘dissolve’ itself
    7 hours ago

    2023: Nigeria’s sexual healing
    Wike and leaders of PDP in Gombe 7 hours ago

    Wike to Gombe PDP delegates: Support me to sack APC in 2023