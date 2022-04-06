Okorocha tells Pastor Bakare: “You are preaching nonsense”

A former Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, who is now a Senator representing Western art of the state has waved off Pastor Tunde Bakare as preaching nonsense! That was in response to the argument by the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, that the Igbo “are under a curse and that’s why they cannot rule the country.”

Bakare said: “Why should anyone in this country say the Igbo man cannot be president of Nigeria? I was at Imo State and I told them the reason why the Igbo cannot rule Nigeria and I want to remove the curse today.”

When Mr Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited him at his Unity House Campaign office in Abuja, on Tuesday, Okorocha maintained that Igbo are not cursed but are an asset to the country at large.

Okorocha added: “When I listened to Bakare mention that the Igbos are cursed in the cause of his preaching, I think that is an overstatement and unwarranted preaching.”

