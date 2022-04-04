Yakubu Pam Compalains: “Buhari Imposed Adamu as APC Chairman”

Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) from Plateau State, has complained bitterly about what he called the imposition of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) by President Muhammadu Buhari. On 26 March, the party held its national convention in Abuja, where former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu, emerged as the consensus chairman. Pam said He said this last Monday after a meeting of the commission during side talks with some members.

Pam said what happened was the handiwork of President Muhammadu Buhari. In other words, it had always been his preference that all party contestants for the post should drop their ambition and that was what happened on Convention day. Other chairmanship aspirants, Tanko Almakura, Salihu Mustapha, Mohammed Etsu, Abdulaziz Yari, Sani Muhammed and George Akume, withdrew from the race.

Pam complained bitterly against the President’s decision to impose the Party Chairman. He said he and other concerned party elders “are not happy with the President at all and we will show him during the Primaries in May.”

He said the President is a weak man and has lost his influence over the party because he only had his way with one position out of the five he had wanted to impose on the party leaders. He said the Governors are planning to show him in May and that he has a discussion with a South West Governor that Monday morning.

As we published on this platform last week, At the Eagle Square convention venue in Abuja on Saturday, delegates returned Adamu unopposed, validating the reports that gained traction that he “is President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate.”

His announcement as Chairman was made by Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State. He is the Chairman of the Electoral Committee. That was after a voice vote by members and leaders endorsing him. This was possible after other challengers withdrew.

After Oshiomhole’s team left in June 2020, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State came in as an interim chairman pending when a substantive chairman would be elected.

The withdrawal of other candidates on Saturday had a precursor in the way six aspirants from the north-central region who wanted to have a duel with Adamu over the job suddenly stepped down on Friday.

They include the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; former governors Tanko Al-Makura and Abdul’Aziz Yari, as well as Senator Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, and Muhammed Etsu.

That was contained in a letter dated March 25, 2022, and addressed to Governor Badaru.

According to Akume: “May I kindly refer to the appeal by Mr President for the chairmanship aspirants of our great party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague H.E. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position and forward letters of withdrawal from the under listed aspirants.”

The consensus list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is finally out.

The 78 people below will form the next APC National Working Committee (NEC)