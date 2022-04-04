2023: Wike, other PDP governors meet IBB, Abdulsalam in Minna

Leading Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential aspirant and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Monday, led three other governors on the platform of the party – Mazi Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and their Enugu state counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on a visit to two former military Presidents, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babanbgida (IBB) and Abdulsalam Abubarkar.

The three southern Governors of the PDP were accompanied on the visit by the former Governor of Benue state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Senator Kazeem Imam from Borno state and some other political bigwigs.

Wike, a top contender for Presidential ticket the PDP who has been very vocal on power shift to the south had arrived IBB’s hilltop home in a convoy with Abdulsalam Abubarkar where he stopped over before being escorted to IBB’s house by General Abdulsalam at about 3.47pm.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the closed door meeting with IBB and Abdulsalam which took place at the home of the IBBs in Minna, Governor Ikpeazu said they were in Minna to discuss pressing national issues with the two former Military Presidents.

Okezie Ikpeazu told journalists after the meeting which lasted for about 30 minutes that he and other PDP Governors leading the delegation engaged the former Nigerian leaders on some pressing national issues, including the deteriorating security situation and the way forward.

According to the Abia state Governor, “We are in Minna to confer with two former Presidents and we had fruitful discussions with them. We had robust discussions on some critical issues that affect the generality of Nigerians”, he said.

During what he described as ‘meaningful engagement’ with IBB and Abdulsalami Abubarkar, Governor Okezie quoted IBB as saying that, he expects younger generations to take up the mantle of leadership in Nigeria in 2023.

“We had very fruitful discussions, but we are not here on politics as some of you are assuming rather we are here to discuss basically the security situation confronting Nigeria as they are also concerned over the situation like every other Nigerian”.

According to Governor Okezie, “We are here with some Governors and National Assembly members to discuss with our elder statesmen and leaders and they also express concerns over the security situation bedeviling Nigeria”.