Nollywood in shock over death of Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu”

By News Agency

Nollywood actors are mourning popular Yoruba comic actor, Kunle Adetokunbo, popularly known as “Dejo Tunfulu” who died on Thursday night at the age of 49.

Adetokunbo is a prominent Yoruba comic actor, writer and producer was born on May 31, 1972 in Idumota, Lagos Island area of Lagos State and hails from Ikija area of Abeokuta in Ogun.

He is known for “Hally The Drummer” (2016) and “Jide Jendo” (2020).

He shot into limelight for his role in the movie titled, “Omo Oran”.

Bolaji Amusan, National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed the death of the comic actor to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Amusan, who was in shock and emotional about the development , said the deceased died on Thursday night.

He said the sad occurrence was shocking as late Adetokunbo still attended a party three days ago.

“Yes, we lost Dejo Tunfulu, I am so shocked because he still attended a party three days ago.

“May God grant him eternal rest, the association will communicate to the public further,” he said.

Other Nollywood actors on Friday expressed also expressed shock over the untimely death of Dejo Tunfulu.

The actors, in separate interviews, told the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone in Ibadan that the news of his death was a devastating one.

Foluke Daramola said that she was so devastated about his death in view of the plans they had ahead.

Daramola described the death of Dejo as shocking and painful.

“We spoke recently at an event and he told me that he would be celebrating his birthday this year and I promised that we pull it off together.

“I didn’t see or envisage that something like this can happen. I was torn apart when I heard the news.

“This is one bitter pill too hard to swallow; we lost a great actor whose vacuum would be felt greatly,” she said.

Lola Ajibola, popularly known as Lola Ijebu, said that it was indeed sad news to wake up to.

Ajibola said that the deceased was a good colleague, who was full of life and easy to work with.

“Who are we to question God? We accept in good faith and we believe he is resting well where he is now, away from all the sins in the world.

“He was a diligent actor who was truly grounded in his craft; I pray that the Lord comfort everyone that he left behind,” she said.

Aisha Lawal, another actress, said that she was still in shock and can’t form anything reasonable from all the information she had gathered.

Lawal said that the deceased was her birthday mate and couldn’t come to terms that he’s goneOgogo, Alesh describe Dejo T

Also, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said he was shocked at the news of Adetokunbo’s death.

According to him, he saw him at a party four days ago.

“I’m hearing this from you, I haven’t turned on my internet, this is shocking to me; we were together at a birthday party about four days ago, if I am not mistaken.

“This is so sad, he was a hardworking person, may God console his immediate family and grant us his colleagues and friends the fortitude to bear the loss,” Hasssan said.

Also speaking with NAN, Alesh Onilegbale, described Adetokunbo as one of the most hardworking fellows in Nollywood.

“It is sad that Dejo has finished his race, he was easygoing, he does mind his business, he had no airs around him, it’s really a sad one.

“I really pray for the family he left behind that God will uphold them, it’s so sad,” he said.

(NAN)