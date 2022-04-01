Avila Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador 

By Daniels Ekugo

Avila Naturalle Ltd, Nigeria’s frontline manufacturer of natural skincare products has announced the unveiling of multi-talented actress and film-maker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi as its brand Ambassador as part of efforts to further engage its teeming customers.

The unveiling, which took place recently in Lagos is in tandem with the company’s ongoing campaign tagged ‘SHARE A SOAP WITH SOMEONE’ which is part of the company’s strategic customer engagement and brand affinity initiatives aimed at fostering the brand pull and connection with the Nigerian audience.

According to the Director of Brands & Marketing – Avila Naturalle Ltd, Mr Sylvester Iriogbe, Avila is committed to continuously inspiring happiness amongst its customers and this time, the company is taking it even further by partnering with a multiple-award-winning actress and filmmaker whose natural ingenuity and brilliance in making people happy through her creative works is unparalleled.

“We have followed Toyin Abraham’s creative works; we appreciate her contributions to the Nigerian society through the entertainment industry. Her inspirational attributes serve as a source of motivation to the younger generation, helping them to understand and appreciate the importance of hard work, self-belief and resilience in achieving their dreams”

“We appreciate Toyin’s natural talent and uniqueness; these (uniqueness and natural) are attributes she shares in common with our products as well as corporate brands values. She possesses a distinctive talent and robust experience as a prominent creative artist and other noble qualities that we believe connect to our brand”, he added.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Toyin expressed appreciation and excitement about the partnership with Avila Naturalle, saying that Avila is a brand that she is happy to work with because Avila Naturalle products are truly natural.

“Avila is a big brand; they are the number one (natural skincare manufacturer) in Africa. I realised that this is the kind of brand I want to be associated with and I like the fact that their products are natural and very affordable. That is the true Nigerian spirit”, she said.

Avila Naturalle Ltd, a member of the Avila Group, is a fast-growing truly-natural body care manufacturing company in Africa. Since our inception in July 2017, the company has continued to redefine the Nigerian skincare terrain by promoting the usage of natural, healthy and safe products through our array of skincare, haircare, mouth care and foot care brands.

With over 300 body care products that are purely natural, without any harmful chemical substance. Avila is committed to helping Nigerians break free from harmful chemical-based skincare products in line with its vision to inspire a healthier and happier world.