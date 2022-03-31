PHOTOS: Mrs Toyin Machado -Onanuga’s 60th birthday and last day in office celebration

Thursday, March 31, 2022 9:43 am


The celebrant, Mrs Toyin Olamide Machado-Onanuga giving praises to God as she celebrates her 60th birthday and also her last day in office

Mrs Toyin Machado-Onanuga celebrated her 60th birthday as well as her last day in office on last Monday. She retired as the Permanent Secretary of AT Lagos State Teaching Service Commission.

The event took place at the Lagos NUT Pavilion, Ikeja. Family, friends and colleagues trooped out en masse to honour her,

Below are more photos from the event as captured by Ayodele Efunla

The celebrant, Mrs Toyin Machado-Onanuga with her husband Mr Bayo Onanuga during the cutting of the cake

Mr and Mrs Bayo Onanuga with their daughter Tobi during the cutting of the cake

Mr and Mrs Bayo Onanuga(middle) with TESCOM Board members

The celebrant and her former secondary school classmates

R-L Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, Mrs Toyin Machado-Onanuga, Otunba Biodun Onanuga and a guest at the event

Mr Demola Adebamigbe, Mr Bayo Adekoya and Mr Yomi Osoba from the The News Magazine at the event

The board members of the Lagos State Teaching Service while presenting some gifts to the celebrant, Mrs Toyin Machado-Onanuga at the event on Monday

Former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga while presenting a gift for exemplary service on behalf of the Lagos State government to the celebrant at the event

Miss Tobi Onanuga and Molayo Emiola at the event

Chairman, TESCOM, Mrs Olabisi Ariyo(left) presenting certificate of service to Mrs Toyin Onanuga

Cross section of guests at the event

Celebrant(middle) with friends

Another cross section of guests at the event

Mrs and Mrs Bayo Onanuga(middle) with TESCOM board members at the event

The celebrant, Mrs Toyin Olamide Machado-Onanuga giving praises to God as she celebrates her 60th birthday and also her last day in office

