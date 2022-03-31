PHOTOS: Mrs Toyin Machado -Onanuga’s 60th birthday and last day in office celebration

The celebrant, Mrs Toyin Olamide Machado-Onanuga giving praises to God as she celebrates her 60th birthday and also her last day in office
Mrs Toyin Machado-Onanuga celebrated her 60th birthday as well as her last day in office on last Monday. She retired as the Permanent Secretary of AT Lagos State Teaching Service Commission.
The event took place at the Lagos NUT Pavilion, Ikeja. Family, friends and colleagues trooped out en masse to honour her,
Below are more photos from the event as captured by Ayodele Efunla
The celebrant, Mrs Toyin Machado-Onanuga with her husband Mr Bayo Onanuga during the cutting of the cake
Mr and Mrs Bayo Onanuga with their daughter Tobi during the cutting of the cake
Mr and Mrs Bayo Onanuga(middle) with TESCOM Board members
The celebrant and her former secondary school classmates
R-L Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, Mrs Toyin Machado-Onanuga, Otunba Biodun Onanuga and a guest at the event
Mr Demola Adebamigbe, Mr Bayo Adekoya and Mr Yomi Osoba from the The News Magazine at the event
The board members of the Lagos State Teaching Service while presenting some gifts to the celebrant, Mrs Toyin Machado-Onanuga at the event on Monday
Former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga while presenting a gift for exemplary service on behalf of the Lagos State government to the celebrant at the event
Miss Tobi Onanuga and Molayo Emiola at the event
Chairman, TESCOM, Mrs Olabisi Ariyo(left) presenting certificate of service to Mrs Toyin Onanuga
Cross section of guests at the event
Celebrant(middle) with friends
Another cross section of guests at the event
Mrs and Mrs Bayo Onanuga(middle) with TESCOM board members at the event
