Tinubu Cancels 70th Birthday Colloquium over Kaduna Rail Tragedy

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 3:35 pm


 

Tinubu

Bola Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this afternoon, cancelled the 70th birthday colloquium organized in his honour at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. His reason was the terrorists’ attack on the Abuja -Kaduna train, leading to the death of about 60 people.

Politicians, royal fathers, captains of industry, civil servants and other well wishers had settled down when all of a sudden, Asiwaju Tinubu asked for the microphone. In a sombre tone, he asked everyone to go home and pray for the repose of the souls of those that departed and the families of the bereaved for them to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

