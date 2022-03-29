Friends, associates purchase PDP presidential form for Gov. Wike

…..inaugurates 27 SANs for 2023 legal battles

Friends and associates of Mr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike have purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Rivers State Governor to contest the 2023 Presidential Election on the platform of the PDP.

This was following his formal declaration of intent to run for the office last weekend in Benue state, Makurdi.

Besides, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike announced the inauguration of 27 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) saying, “this is to assure you that we are battle-ready”.

He said the legal luminaries will take care of everybody in the team who’s running election.

Senator Sulaimon Mohammed Nazif who presented the forms to Governor Wike on behalf of the group explained that the gesture was due to their confidence in his ability to lead the country and offer relief to millions of Nigerians caving under exacerbating socio-economic pressures.

The confidence, according to Senator Nazif, is based on his successful transformation of Rivers State which they want him to replicate at the national level. He also praised Governor Wike’s role in ensuring the survival and growth of the PDP, saying that his loyalty to the party helped sustain it, particularly during critical periods.

He said: “We are at the critical moment in the history of our nation and this time calls for compassionate and courageous leadership. We have seen leadership of competence, empathy and compassion – we have seen these with you and we make bold to say he that has been faithful in little qualifies for additional responsibility.”

“What you have done in Rivers state is a testimony that you can replicate same at the national level. Please believe you’re that leader that will bring Nigeria out of the woods.”

“What we are seeing today is a clear indication that whatever you do, the nation recognizes. When you were the minister for education, the government of this country was able to establish one university in each state of this nation.”

“It was only you that visited Sokoto state when fire burnt the market there. You resurrected our party when the party was dying. Your capacity, strength and support made the party move again when the party was dying. Having labored for our party, I think the reward for good work is more work.”

On his part, Governor Wike expressed gratitude for the gesture and endorsement, while also promising not to let them, and other Nigerians who have expressed support, down.

He said, “Today is a special day in my life. My friends have come for me to contribute and help in their own quota in salvaging Nigeria under the platform of PDP.”

“Let me sincerely thank all of you for doing me this honor. For sourcing funds together to buy me this form for me to run for the presidency of Nigeria. Let me wholeheartedly say that I accept this form.”

“I take this form and to tell you yes, I am prepared for this assignment. So many people have said so many things about Nigeria. All of us are aware of the problem we face today. It is not going to be an easy task but it’s a task that’s surmountable. And by the special grace of God with your support, we shall surmount the problem facing Nigeria.”

Ruing the rising insecurity in the country, especially following the repeated attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja rail route and the Kaduna International Airport by terror groups, Governor Wike the APC administration has failed to fulfill its constitutional obligations to Nigerians.

“It’s unfortunate that we are talking about insecurity, we’re talking about banditry, we are talking about kidnappers. We never knew it will get to a time terrorists will take over our international airport.”

“We never knew it will get to a time where the railway will be attacked and we lost so many people. We thought it was kidnapping people at home but it’s a situation where terrorists will make an attempt to seize the airport. It means that security has totally failed – no intelligence. The major thing about insecurity is about intelligence.”

“We took the oath of office to protect life and property and without this, there’s no governance. We can’t talk about food and agriculture when people cannot go to farm. We cannot improve the economy when investors have lost confidence in the country and when we cannot obey simple court orders.”

“This is a President that told Nigerians that he would fight corruption and that PDP stole all the money but today all those that stole the money are chairmen of the party, Secretary of party, Deputy National chairman, Deputy National Secretary of party. I have never seen a country like this. I have never seen a party like this.”

“A man said I am going to fight corruption and under your government, you charged those people to court. Not that you allowed people to choose them, you came on your own to impose that same person that is being investigated of corruption charges to be the chairman of your party. How can you now tell us you’re fighting corruption.”

“They come and deceive us about rice pyramids. Instead of them to show us the pyramid in the farm or market, they brought the pyramid to the villa. Central Bank told us how much they are spending on agriculture, I have no problem with that, but what is the impact? Where’s the food? Because if you’ve invested in agriculture, we should be seeing the results. Instead of people eating, people are dying, who are they deceiving?”

“APC has failed and Nigerians have realized the lies they told them. Now it’s time to take over the affairs of this country from APC and you need someone who has the courage and I have that courage.”

Calling for unity, Governor Wike urged members of the party to leave behind past animosities and focus on the urgent task of rescuing the country. He also assured members of his campaign and other supporters of legal support, following the constitution of a team consisting of 27 Senior Advocates ready to defend them in court.

“All I can say is that all of us are members of the PDP, maybe in the cause of our campaigns, I have said something against anyone, I can tell you it was not intentional. But, let the truth be told, it’s not sufficient to only appear in the ballot but we need someone who will sack the APC. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep.”

“To assure you we are battle-ready, yesterday, we inaugurated our legal team of 27 Senior Advocates of Nigeria. And this will take care of everybody in our team who’s running election so that you need to begin to spend money for any problem – your problem is our problem.”

“As a party person, I have never shied away from supporting this party. Whether I have the ticket today or not, I will work for this party because the party has given me everything since 1999.”

Present at the event was Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Former Ekiti Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, members of both chambers of the National Assembly, leaders of the party, the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Council Chairmen and party Chairmen, Chief Ferdinand Alababa, O.C.J Okocha, Chibudum Nwoche, Ima Anyanwu among others.

Others include Hon. Mike Omere, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Senator Yakubu Lado, Senator Jang, Senator Patrick Akinyelure, Hon. Ude Okoye, Hon. Austin Okpara and Senator Mao.