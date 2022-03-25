OSSAP-SDGs inaugurates 80- bed hospital in LASU

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs added pep to the recently concluded Convocation ceremony of Lagos State University with the inauguration of a 80-bed primary healthcare centre in the top institution.

While inaugurating the hospital, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu lauded the initiative of OSSAP-SDGs, noting that the facility will meet the health care needs of numerous students and staff of the institution.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated that the facility, as with others constructed by her Office across the country, is a clear demonstration of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari government to address challenges of healthcare provision in Nigeria.

She also noted that the facility is in advancement of the bid to realise SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’, as well as other cross-cutting SDGs.

“With its commissioning today, the Primary Healthcare Centre, LASU joins other such facilities already delivered by OSSAP-SDGs, and are being put to good use to save lives across the country”. Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated.

She revealed that the 80 Bed Primary Healthcare Centre, LASU is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including Intensive Care Unit, Operating Theatre, Laboratory, Blood Bank and Consultation Rooms, Emergency Ward as well as Male and Female Wards among other facilities.

“These facilities are testament to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment in prioritizing policies and programmes with potential impact on the lives of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“It is therefore expected that State government and the management of the institution will make judicious use of the Centre in a sustainable way for the benefit of the staff and students,” Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated.

She added that OSSAP-SDGs is committed to prioritizing key interventions with multiplier effects on multi-dimensional poverty, such as this strategic healthcare provisioning.