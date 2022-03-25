OSSAP-SDGs inaugurates 80- bed hospital in LASU

OSSAP-SDGs inaugurates 80- bed hospital in LASU

Friday, March 25, 2022 5:16 pm


Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioning the 80-bed hospital delivered by OSSAP-SDGs in Lagos State University, LASU

Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioning the 80-bed hospital delivered by OSSAP-SDGs in Lagos State University, LASU

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs added pep to the recently concluded Convocation ceremony of Lagos State University with the inauguration of a 80-bed primary healthcare centre in the top institution.

While inaugurating the hospital, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu lauded the initiative of OSSAP-SDGs, noting that the facility will meet the health care needs of numerous students and staff of the institution.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated that the facility, as with others constructed by her Office across the country, is a clear demonstration of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari government to address challenges of healthcare provision in Nigeria.

She also noted that the facility is in advancement of the bid to realise SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’, as well as other cross-cutting SDGs.

Inside the 80-bed hospital delivered by OSSAP-SDGs in Lagos State University, LASU

Inside the 80-bed hospital delivered by OSSAP-SDGs in Lagos State University, LASU

“With its commissioning today, the Primary Healthcare Centre, LASU joins other such facilities already delivered by OSSAP-SDGs, and are being put to good use to save lives across the country”. Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated.

She revealed that the 80 Bed Primary Healthcare Centre, LASU is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including Intensive Care Unit, Operating Theatre, Laboratory, Blood Bank and Consultation Rooms, Emergency Ward as well as Male and Female Wards among other facilities.

Inside the 80-bed hospital delivered by OSSAP-SDGs in Lagos State University, LASU

Inside the 80-bed hospital delivered by OSSAP-SDGs in Lagos State University, LASU

“These facilities are testament to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment in prioritizing policies and programmes with potential impact on the lives of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“It is therefore expected that State government and the management of the institution will make judicious use of the Centre in a sustainable way for the benefit of the staff and students,” Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated.

She added that OSSAP-SDGs is committed to prioritizing key interventions with multiplier effects on multi-dimensional poverty, such as this strategic healthcare provisioning.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 2 hours ago

    13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium to examine new world order, good governance
    Searching for PDP 2023 Consensus presidential candidate: Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki and Bala Mohammed 4 hours ago

    2023: Factors that may determine consensus choice in PDP
    6 hours ago

    N727. 9M Debt: Court Orders  AMCON to Take over Babatunde Folawiyo’s valuable Assets
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 14 hours ago

    Fayemi Misquoted on “Rejection of Consensus Candidate”- CPS
    14 hours ago

    “Invest in Health: Get tested for HIV and TB” on World TB Day! – AHF
    14 hours ago

    2023: Chart Common Front, Hon. Ogene Urges the Igbo
    15 hours ago

    Why Ogun is now Nigeria’s top investment destination–Gov Dapo Abiodun
    18 hours ago

    The Greatest Oath