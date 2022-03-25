Nollywood actor wins 2022 James Currey writing scholarship

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian actor, Sixtus Chidera Eze has been selected for the James Currey Writing and Publishing Workshop facilitated by British/South African writer, Stephen Embleton, the current James Currey Fellow at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford.

Samson Onwe, President of The James Currey Society, in his letter, said: “I am delighted to congratulate you on being approved for the James Currey Writing and Publishing Workshop for 2022, from April 22, 2022, which reflects your achievements in the field of African Literature.”

Eze is a fast-rising actor. His selection was from a pool of talented screenwriters and actors.

While at the University of Oxford, Eze will develop works, modeled on the works of eminent British publisher, James Currey.