N727. 9M Debt: Court Orders  AMCON to Take over Babatunde Folawiyo’s valuable Assets

By Akin Kuponiyi

A federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria has granted an order for AMCON to take over valuable assets of a Lagos businessman, Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, over an unpaid debt of N727.9 millio.

The order was sequel to an application filed before the court by the law firm of Seun Omotoba, and the written address was moved by Barrister Amobi Agu urging the court to grant the following orders:

The presiding Judge, Lewis Allagoa after listening to the submission and moving in terms of the motion papers and written address filed before the court by Barrister Amobi Agu, granted the orders as prayed, thereafter the case was adjourned till 16th of May,2022.

And for such further order or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

An order of the Honourable Court granting leave to the Applicant to take interim possession of the property of the Respondent at Block 138, plot 13, Tunde Joda Drive, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State all of which belongs to the Respondent/debtor pending final determination of this suit.

An order of the Honourable Court freezing the Bank accounts of the Respondent maintained with the following banks: Access Bank Plc, Citibank of Nigeria Limited; Diamond Bank Nigeria Plc; Ecobank Nigeria Limited; Enterprise Bank Limited; Fidelity Bank Plc; First Bank of Nigeria Limited, First City Monument Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Keystone Bank Limited, Skye Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank

An order of the Honourable Court compelling the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC) other subordinates jointly and severally attached to him, and under his authority, control and/or supervision to assist the Applicant in securing and/or preserving the shares listed in the name of the Respondent on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

An order of the Honourable Court compelling the Respondent, his agents, servants and creditors to deliver to the Applicant possession of all his assets, bank accounts or any other asset wherever located in satisfaction of the Judgment of the Honourable Court delivered by Honourable Justice Ibrahim Buba in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/207/17 dated the 30th Day of October 2017 with accruing interest.

“An of the Honourable Court, granting leave to the Applicant to take interim possession of the property of the Respondent pending final determination of this suit;

In an affidavit in support of motion papers sworn to by a staff of AMCON, vested with the responsibility to recover the debt against the defendant, Jania Ochonogo and filed before the court by Mr Seun Omotoba, it was alleged that by a letter dated February 05, 2004, Spring Bank offered Companies de Logistic Nigeria Limited, a credit facility of N250 million for Duty payment/clearing cost for blue-chip companies; Door-to-door logistics; and finance of confirmed/unconfirmed letters of credit for blue-chip companies based on irrevocable Local purchase orders LPO.

Mr Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, as contained in the affidavit, is a director of Compagnie de Logistic (NIG) limited, who was appointed by a valid resolution of the board of directors dated 11th September 2000. Attached and Marked Exhibits AM 1, AM2 AM3 is the certified true copy of the said resolution appointing him a director, the CO7 of the company dated 19th September 2000 and certified true copy of the CO2 filed on 28th August 2001 at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja showing the distribution of the restructured Five Million share capital of the Judgment Debtor as follows:

Bolo Alain Laurent – 1, 750, 000

Kluba Sylvain Stephane – 1, 750, 000

Folawiyo Babatunde – 1, 500, 000.

The credit facility was granted to the Companies de Logistic Nigeria Limited Company by Spring Bank based on the personal guarantee and representation of one of the Directors that cheques would be issued from time to time to fully liquidate the facility through proceeds from LPO domiciled with the Bank.

The tenor of the facility was one year with the proviso that the pricing of the facility was well stated in the aforesaid letter of offer dated 5th February 2004 as shown:

i. Interest Rate 23%

ii. COT 1.75/mile on debit turnover

iii. Facility Fee 0.5% flat

iv. LC Commission 0.5% flat

The Company accepted the Facility and the acceptance portion of the letter of offer was duly endorsed and returned on behalf of the company.

AMCON acquired the Company’s loan from Spring/Enterprise Bank and the outstanding balance as of January1,2011 was N292,304,900.00 and the amount has grown to N533,396,381.11