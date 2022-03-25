“Invest in Health: Get tested for HIV and TB” on World TB Day! – AHF

Even though tuberculosis (TB) is entirely preventable and treatable, more than 4,100 people lose their lives every day to TB, and nearly 28,000 more contract the virus. On this World TB Day, AIDS Healthcare Foundation ( AHF ), in addition to urging governments worldwide to increase resources to fight the deadly disease, encourages people everywhere to “Invest in Health: Get tested for HIV & TB!”

Along with being one of the world’s most deadly infectious diseases, TB is one of the leading causes of death among people living with HIV, which is why it’s so vital that global leaders, and individuals alike with their health care, boost investments to fight TB. Increasing resources and actions to battle TB is also especially critical amid another ongoing global health crisis in COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has rightfully captured the world’s attention over the last two-plus years, but tuberculosis remains a significant threat to people in all countries. It’s even more dangerous for people living with HIV since they’re 18 times more likely to develop active TB disease than people without HIV,” said AHF Director of Global Advocacy & Policy Guillermina Alaniz. “With our World TB Day 2022 theme ‘Invest in Health: Get tested for HIV & TB,’ we want to send the message loud and clear that the world must do more to preserve the precious gains we’ve made in recent years fighting TB – and make a much-needed push to end this preventable and treatable disease.”

‘‘Tuberculosis is a serious health threat, especially for people living with HIV. People living with HIV are more likely than others to become sick with TB. It is for this reason that AHF Nigeria is doing all it can to create more awareness and educate the people about how they can protect themselves and care for those with TB, because TB is curable’’, said Dr. Echey Ijezie, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director.

Observed annually on March 24, World TB Day coincides with German physician and bacteriologist Robert Koch’s announcement in 1882 of his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The first World TB Day was held one century later when TB incidence was rising worldwide. For commemoration this year, select AHF teams have virtual and in-person “Invest in Health: Get tested for HIV & TB” advocacy events planned!

In Nigeria, AHF Nigeria joined by advocates for a road walk in Makurdi, Benue state, to create awareness about TB and encourage people to test for TB and HIV. Road walk shall commence from the AHF Benue state office, 10 Jonah Jang Crescent, Hudco quarters, Nyiman layout, to terminates at High-level roundabout, Makurdi. The walk starts by 9: AM prompt.

Interactive jingle on TB will also start to air on radio from the 24th of March until the first week of April, 2022. At the same time, AHF officials alongside Benue state government partners shall be on live radio shows to educate the people about TB and drive the messages closer home, while linking those needing help to available interventions.