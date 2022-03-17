Afropop star, Tunji Allen set to drop “Rivers Of All Time” featuring Tony Allen

Afropop star, Tunji Allen set to drop “Rivers Of All Time” featuring Tony Allen

Thursday, March 17, 2022 8:05 pm


Tunji Allen

Nigerian afrobeat singer, rapper, songwriter, and music producer, Tunji Allen also known as Abidy is set to release a new single titled “Rivers of all Time”.

The self produced new song which is set to be released on 22nd of April, is mixed and mastered by Studio K.Rishproduction and Aitua, a Paris based guitarist.

The new single is off his debut EP “Allenco Bloodline” and featured his late grandfather,  Legendary Drummer, Tony Allen.

According to the fast-rising star, his new project has a feel of a different world with cultural tunes and pure vibes, lyrics that will get his fans amazed.

The multi-talented musician and producer has worked with various artists and recently worked on a project that’s widely recognized in France and worldwide.

Tunji had also worked with the late Tony Allen and his former -band members as a songwriter, singer, and rapping on the track… ”We Are One” smash hit song released in 2021.

Tunji Allen is best described as a creative hybrid of African melody, rapper, and groove beats, who took his sound and made it his own by watching closely, creating his type of craft from the inspiration of his Tony Allen, his musical influence.

Tunji Allen is set to explode Afrobeat with his unique style and quality of songs coming soon. The project hoping to be released by the first quarter of 2022, also featured some other great musicians from France, Nigeria, and United Kingdom.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo during his swearing in on Thursday 5 hours ago

    Let’s make Southeast liveable, prosperous homeland — Soludo
    Prof Chukwuma Soludo during his inauguration in Awka, Anambra State on Thursday 5 hours ago

    Inaugural Address of Gov. Charles Chukwuma Soludo (full text)
    9 hours ago

    Who Cares ? A Tribute to Odia Ofeimun at 72
    10 hours ago

    Community Development: Union Bank and Employees Returns for Third Employee Volunteer Day
    16 hours ago

    Exit of Emeka Obasi, one of Nigeria’s most enterprising journalists
    1 day ago

    Lagos seeks understanding on Lekki _Ikoyi tollgate
    NRC train that ran out of fuel and stranded passengers 1 day ago

    The Nigerian Railway Scam-poration
    1 day ago

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Address to US Congress