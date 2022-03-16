Global Policing Network: IGP Baba Joins Other Police Chiefs in Dubai

Global Policing Network: IGP Baba Joins Other Police Chiefs in Dubai

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 2:20 pm


IGP Usman Alkali Baba, third left, led the Nigeria Police delegation to the World Police Summit taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, between 14th – 17th March 2022…

 

  • Seeks Enhanced Global Support

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, led the Nigeria Police delegation to the World Police Summit taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, between 14th – 17th March 2022.

The World Police Summit is a high-level engagement platform that brings together leaders and professionals from the international law enforcement and policing community to cross-fertilize ideas, examine crime trends, and share innovations to combat the challenges posed by organized crime, rapid population growth, urbanization and evolving digital technology, amongst others, to public safety and security.

The Summit scheduled to cover the entire law enforcement and policing value chain will provide participants with the thought-leadership, direction, strategies and technologies required to augment public safety in the face of growing global security threats, including terrorism, money laundering, and cybercrime.

The Inspector-General of Police has seized the opportunity of the gathering of professionals to establish contacts with his counterparts from other nations to bolster collaboration and partnership in his drive to improve on intelligence-led and ICT-driven policing even as the Nigeria Police occupies a strategic position in the top hierarchy of the INTERPOL with the recent election of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, AIG Garba Umar, as INTERPOL Vice President, Africa.

Other Members of the Nigeria Police delegation include; AIG Garba Umar, CP Forensics, FCID, Abuja – CP Shehu Gwarzo, amongst others.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    My Magic Music Man Majek Fashek
    14 hours ago

    Ecobank Board Proposes $40m as Dividend for 2021 FY
    15 hours ago

    RCCG and the anatomy of political power
    16 hours ago

    Letter to Lucifer
    18 hours ago

    Healing Streams with Pastor Chris holds Friday to Sunday
    1 day ago

    Osoba Fashola, Others for Azur Arinze’s 50th Birthday, Books Presentation
    hIJAB 1 day ago

    Court upholds hijab ban in educational institutions
    Reuben Abati 1 day ago

    Politics And The Church In Nigeria