Global Policing Network: IGP Baba Joins Other Police Chiefs in Dubai

Seeks Enhanced Global Support

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, led the Nigeria Police delegation to the World Police Summit taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, between 14th – 17th March 2022.

The World Police Summit is a high-level engagement platform that brings together leaders and professionals from the international law enforcement and policing community to cross-fertilize ideas, examine crime trends, and share innovations to combat the challenges posed by organized crime, rapid population growth, urbanization and evolving digital technology, amongst others, to public safety and security.

The Summit scheduled to cover the entire law enforcement and policing value chain will provide participants with the thought-leadership, direction, strategies and technologies required to augment public safety in the face of growing global security threats, including terrorism, money laundering, and cybercrime.

The Inspector-General of Police has seized the opportunity of the gathering of professionals to establish contacts with his counterparts from other nations to bolster collaboration and partnership in his drive to improve on intelligence-led and ICT-driven policing even as the Nigeria Police occupies a strategic position in the top hierarchy of the INTERPOL with the recent election of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, AIG Garba Umar, as INTERPOL Vice President, Africa.

Other Members of the Nigeria Police delegation include; AIG Garba Umar, CP Forensics, FCID, Abuja – CP Shehu Gwarzo, amongst others.