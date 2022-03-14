ASUU to continue strike for eight weeks

Monday, March 14, 2022 3:33 pm
Richard Elesho
The hope of an early resolution of the industrial dispute between the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and the Federal Government, FG has been dashed. The union has extended its warning strike for another two months.
The union’s National Executive Council, NEC met over the weekend in Abuja to discuss the way forward over the industrial action as it could not receive a positive response from the Federal Government over its demands.
After hours of deliberation, the union decided to extend the strike by two months. Although the union has not made any public statement regarding the outcome of the meeting, a source said members resolved at the meeting held in an undisclosed location that the industrial action is extended eight weeks.
The outcome of the meeting according to reports was being drafted to be released in a statement to the media soon.
The News reports that ASUU embarked on four weeks warning strike in February. The warming strike should have ended today, 14 March. Every efforts to see the teachers back to the classroom have thus far, ended in a stalemate.
Last week the FG inaugurated a committee to review the 2009 agreement, one of the reasons ASUU dropped tools.
